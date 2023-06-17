UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $694,712.11 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00013287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00291111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,071,658 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,072,895.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.54598839 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $785,085.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.