Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) versus Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Financial Survey

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $618.32 million 2.02 -$89.89 million ($0.65) -14.40 Recruit $25.39 billion 2.22 $2.00 billion $1.23 28.50

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Upwork and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 66.93%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Recruit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -7.52% -18.69% -4.60% Recruit 7.84% 19.93% 11.78%

Volatility & Risk

Upwork has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recruit beats Upwork on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development. Its work marketplace also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. The company's work marketplace offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with talent, including communication and collaboration, ability to receive talent invoices through their work marketplace, and payment protection. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and internet escrow agency services. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Recruit

(Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

