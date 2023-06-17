US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.80

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54.80 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 55.40 ($0.69), with a volume of 105329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.71).
US Solar Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.49.
US Solar Fund Company Profile
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
