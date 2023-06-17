Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.64

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 372686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Valeo Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.
About Valeo
Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.