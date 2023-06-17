Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 351,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $279.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.21. The stock has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

