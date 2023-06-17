Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $398,176,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VHT opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $219.58 and a 52-week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

