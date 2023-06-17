Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Raises Dividend to $1.19 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.187 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 134,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

