Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 640,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.