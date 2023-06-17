Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 554,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 69,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.