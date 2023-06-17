Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,080 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

