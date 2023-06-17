Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.12

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.12 and last traded at $155.09, with a volume of 40090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

