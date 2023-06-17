Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

