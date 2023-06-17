Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Cut by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

