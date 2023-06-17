Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Rise Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,520,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

