Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.19% from the company’s current price.

VSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

VSTM stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Verastem has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Verastem by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

