Verity & Verity LLC Has $5.93 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 781.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 67,535 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.