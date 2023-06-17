VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.84 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $70.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,779.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

