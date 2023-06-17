VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of VirTra worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VirTra by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $7.74 on Friday. VirTra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. VirTra had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

