Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

