Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

