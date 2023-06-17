Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.05 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00011521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.00 million and $2.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.07585467 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $5,841,685.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

