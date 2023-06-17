Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $209.41

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $209.41 and last traded at $209.23, with a volume of 316985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.11 and its 200-day moving average is $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

