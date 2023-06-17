Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

