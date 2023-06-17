Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 8,279 Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

