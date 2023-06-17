Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

