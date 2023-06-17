Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

