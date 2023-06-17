Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $48.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

