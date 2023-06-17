Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

