Wells Fargo & Company Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $55.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

