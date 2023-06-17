West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.31. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 53,756 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price objective on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.