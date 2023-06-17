West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WST. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $344.00.

NYSE:WST opened at $362.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

