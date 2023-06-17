Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avory & Company LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $211.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,672,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,554. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock worth $141,439,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

