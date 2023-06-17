Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $271.91

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 271.91 ($3.40) and traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.32). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 71,756 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.57) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Wincanton Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24. The stock has a market cap of £338.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,007.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 271.26.
Wincanton Increases Dividend
Wincanton Company Profile
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
