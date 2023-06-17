WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Trading 0.6% Higher

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.