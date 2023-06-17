Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Update

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Shares of WDS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,814. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

