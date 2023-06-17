WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,152.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,175.33 ($14.71).

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.02) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.64) to GBX 1,230 ($15.39) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.77) in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:WPP opened at GBX 875 ($10.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 917.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at WPP

About WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.19), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,881.08). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.