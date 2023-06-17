Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Reaches $0.0570 on Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $128,695.30 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,085,160,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,085,116,657 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05289462 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $229,777.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

