Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Xinyi Solar Stock Performance
Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyi Solar (XNYIF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.