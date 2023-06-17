Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Xinyi Solar has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.