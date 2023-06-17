XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $49.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.