Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Xunlei Price Performance

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xunlei in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

