Zcash (ZEC) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $25.47 or 0.00096156 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $415.95 million and approximately $16.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

