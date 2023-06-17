Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.