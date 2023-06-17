Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51,331.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

