1,151 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

ADI stock opened at $188.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

