12,000 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

