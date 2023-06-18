2,219 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $217.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average is $228.32. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

