24,607 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $235.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

