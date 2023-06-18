3,100 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

