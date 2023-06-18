3,601 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $778.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $792.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.64.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.83.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

