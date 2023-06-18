3,773 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.