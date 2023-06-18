8,500 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Bought by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

